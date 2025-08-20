Prince William, Kate forced to impose strict security measures for new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not making exceptions about a crucial phase after Kensington Palace announced the big news.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into Forest Lodge later this year as they prepare for their destined roles and Prince George, who turned 12 last month, will now have a stricter protocol.

The decision for the family is considered to be the most significant one yet as it “signals independence” and marks “a new era” for them.

According to a source, while this was not a surprising decision since the way William and Kate have conducted themselves ever since Charles became king.

The royal couple “are very strict about their boundaries” especially since Kate’s cancer battle last year They are taking key security measures when it comes to protecting “their mental health and family life”.

“They have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one’s entire being,” the source told Us Weekly. “While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary.”

Moreover, they have also planned to not live in the Buckingham Palace even when William becomes king. The insider said that it may look like a big move but it was “not surprising”.

“King Charles has not lived there for a long time either and prefers to spend time outside of London,” they continued, adding that “none of the royals are particularly fond of city life”.

The royals prefer “the countryside” while Buckingham Palace is “extremely large and impersonal”.

Sources said that the royal palace “feels more like a conference centre or a showcase than a palace that serves as a family home”.

The remarks comes after it was revealed that William and Kate have asked two families to evict the cottages near the Forest Lodge before the move.