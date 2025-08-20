Meghan Markle drops 'Duchess' lifestyle after Harry's deal with King Charles

Meghan Markle parted ways with "royalty" amid Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently dropped the trailer of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan's second season, on her official Instagram account.

In the video, Meghan was seen in a series of chic and modern outfits, which, according to a style expert, is a clear message to the royal family that she has dropped the 'Duchess' lifestyle.

As per Express, Cynthia Kennedy said, "Her revamped style is sending everyone a message that I don't have to dress like a duchess anymore. I get to dress like myself, and be more approachable, modern, authentic and real."

The stylist believes that Meghan's choices feel a deliberate attempt to turn her fashion around, "comfort, vulnerability, relatability."

In the second season, the mother-of-two showcased with her outfit choices that she is relaxed and enjoying the moment she is in.

"It signals that she's not trying to perform 'royalty' anymore, but instead connect with people as a modern woman, wife, and mother," Cynthia said.

It is important to note that Meghan Markle made a huge decision about her 'Duchess' lifestyle after her husband, Harry, made a peace deal with his father, King Charles.