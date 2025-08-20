Prince William ‘changes course of monarchy’ with crucial decision

Prince William is setting the stage for what his reign will look like in subtle with significant decision, changing the course of monarchy forever.

King Charles may have taken a modern approach with a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy, the Prince of Wales is taking it a step further after a big announcement from Kensington Palace.

The Waleses will be shifting to their new home, Forest Lodge, later this year and they intend to make it their ‘forever home’. William, who is the next in line to the British throne, has chosen to stay in his family home even when he has been crowned King.

“News that Prince William will make Forest Lodge in the Great Park at Windsor his ‘forever home’ for his family is another nail in the coffin for those believing we will ever see a monarch reside in Buckingham Palace again,” said former royal chef Darren McGrady, via Hello! magazine.

“Gone are the days of 300 staff working there with chefs, footmen, housemaids and other personal staff ‘living in’,” the chef continued, addressing the expensive repairs being made to the monarch’s 775-room palace.

“Once the repairs are completed in 2027, the once home of the late Queen will become just like the Palace of Versailles and open to the public all year round.”

Prince William previously expressed that he would want to make royals with a ‘small r’ in his reign and focus more on public service.

Reports have detailed that William and Kate will be paying for restoration work on Forest Lodge with their own money and will also be footing the monthly rent to ease the pressure on the public purse.