Prince William, Kate take decisive step ahead of change in royal protocol

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made an important decision as they prepare to start a new chapter in their lives along with their three children.

Kensington Palace announced last week that the couple will be leaving their Adelaide Cottage and will be upgrading to eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The family is expected to shift into their ‘forever home’ by the end of this year, specifically before Christmas.

Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne, marked his 12th birthday last month. This signifies a big milestone for the future monarch since Palace will be commencing official training and tightening royal protocol for the young prince.

As the Waleses gear up for their major transition, they have decided to take a normal break as their destined royal roles inch closer. William, Kate and their children – George, Charlotte, Louis, will be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at the monarch’s beloved Aberdeenshire retreat.

“The whole royal family has a huge love of Scotland, and Balmoral is somewhere they can just be normal people for a while,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told Hello! magazine.

“The Queen had a love affair with Balmoral from the time she was born, and it was a place where she could really be herself.”

Prince William had shared that his childhood was “full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues” and he wants the same thing for his children.

He noted that George, Charlotte and Louis are “already aware of how dear Scotland is” to him and Kate and the kids are “beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too”.