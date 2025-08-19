King Charles shows support to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson with surprising invite

King Charles officially kicked off the royal family’s annual summer tradition in Scotland after a grand welcome by at the Balmoral Castle.

Despite the ongoing controversies and headlines surrounding Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-couple is also invited to attend the royal gathering at the Scottish palace.

The summer break at the Scottish estate is the only time except at Christmas that the entire Royal Family get together. Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be there for the next three weeks.

According to an insider from Royal Deeside, the disgraced Duke of York and his ex-wife arrived in Balmoral on Friday.

The invitation to Balmoral comes as a surprise given that Andrew was swiftly uninvited from the royal Christmas gathering last year due to his Chinese spy scandal literally causing a national security issue.

Last week, historian Andrew Lownie released his blistering biography of the Duke of York and Fergie, in which it detailed the many secret scandals of Prince Andrew and unearthed some shocking revelations from the Epstein case.

Prince William is already making plans to remove his shamed uncle from the royal family and Charles is himself frustrated by his brother's antics. Moreover, public opinion about Andrew has been terrible.

Hence, the King’s invite to the family had been unprecedented. An insider told The Sun that the Balmoral invitation is “a huge show of support”.

It remains to be seen how the public reacts to the King's decision.