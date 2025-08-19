Steve Carell earns big praise from Judd Apatow for comedy classic

Steve Carell received huge praise from Judd Apatow as their hit comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The film, which marked Steve’s first leading role and Judd’s debut as a director, was released on 11 August 2005 and went on to earn more than $177 million worldwide.

During an episode of the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast hosted by Ted Danson, Judd reflected on how the film happened, revealing the idea started in a casual conversation with Steve, shortly after the actor’s supporting role in Anchorman.

When Judd asked if Steve had any ideas for a feature, the star pitched a character he once performed in a comedy sketch. The character was part of a poker game where everyone told wild stories, but his nervous attempt made it clear he never had sex.

The star explained that the team decided to treat Andy’s story with heart instead of only focusing on jokes.

However, Judd said Steve had such a big heart and was able to mix comedy with real emotions about shame, insecurity and self-worth.