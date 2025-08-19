Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster relationship update: ‘Going strong’

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship is still "going strong" months after they first confirmed their romance.

The pair, who made their debut as a couple in January by holding hands on their way to dinner in Santa Monica, have continued to build what a PEOPLE source describes as a “good foundation.”

Recently, the duo were spotted together at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, where Jackman, 56, supported Foster, 50, during her One Night Only performance at Tanglewood Music Center, sharing the stage with Kelli O'Hara.

The insider revealed that he was “excited” to be there for her, showing just how much they’ve been prioritizing one another.

Though they tend to keep their romance private, Jackman and Foster have been seen on several occasions over the past few months, including a hand-in-hand stroll in New York City in May while Jackman was performing in the Off-Broadway play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.

Their first public appearance came on January 6, just two days after Jackman attended Foster’s play Once Upon a Mattress in Los Angeles.

Later that same month, she returned the support by showing up for the opening night of his show From New York, with Love in New York City.

Their relationship follows major life changes for both.

Jackman separated from Deborra-lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024.

Despite the personal challenges, their long-standing friendship has blossomed into something more.

Jackman and Foster first met in the early 2000s while working on separate Broadway productions and reconnected years later as co-stars in the revival of The Music Man, which finally opened in 2022 after pandemic delays.

At the time, Foster said, “The best thing that's happened out of this whole thing is that I've made a new friend, which you never anticipate.

We always joke that after 40, you don't really make new friends! He's a dream and so kind and talented and is even more generous. He's pretty fantastic.”

Jackman also once admitted he felt intimidated by her Broadway legacy, telling Seth Meyers that he had “watched everything she’s done and it’s amazing.”

Foster called their run in The Music Man “so joyful” and shared that she was “having the time of my life playing opposite this guy.”

Now, that bond has grown even deeper, with the pair quietly nurturing a relationship that blends mutual admiration with steady support for each other’s careers.