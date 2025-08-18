Kate Middleton's bold decision could change Prince William's path to throne

Princess Kate's latest move might impact her husband Prince William's role as king, according to a new report.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to leave Adelaide Cottage, moving to the bigger Forest Lodge on the Windsor Great Park estate.

Royal commentator Shane Watson offered insight into the couple's decision, claiming the move reveals a lot about the future king and queen's plans.

Watson shaded light on their current priorities and what's no longer on their radar in a piece of writing for The Times, claiming: "We’re very interested in this development as the move tells us an awful lot about the Prince and Princess of Wales, where they are in their lives, and where they are not."

The expert went on to write: "What they’re doing here is smart downsizing — something only the rich can do but that also puts them right in step with the mood of the sustainability conscious middle-class population."

Watson believes: "They’ve chosen to make their permanent family residence, where they plan to stay even after William ascends to the throne, a relatively modest house rather than a royal palace."

In a candid observation that highlights the stark contrast between royal lifestyles, the commentator draws a telling comparison between the Waleses' new home and King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew's luxury home.

"To put things in perspective, the nearby Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s current residence, has 31 bedrooms and an owner who is up in arms about the speed bumps on his “drive” (And by the way if they could get Andrew out of Royal Lodge it is the last place on earth Kate would want to end up — not just, but mainly, for reasons of scale and style.)," claimed Watson.

Princess Kate has entered a new phase of her life, post cancer treatment. Naturally she wants to live as normally as possible behind closed doors and in her case staying in the countryside, being able to walk in nature every day, is paramount.

The commentator went on to pen, "Her serious illness will have given her, she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess and this house move is part of a bigger shift towards 'normality' away from the stuffy world her husband’s mother inhabited."