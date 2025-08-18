Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Andy Cohen’s ‘And Just Like That…’ cameo

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently opened up about her best friend Andy Cohen’s cameo in the final season of And Just Like That…

The actress explained how her friend got a cameo on the show during a Q&A hosted by Threads at il Buco al Mare in Amagansett, New York, on August 11.

“Series co-creator Michael Patrick King and I, either talked in person, or he just talked to me on the phone and said, ‘I have an idea. There's a shoe salesman, and it should be Andy,’” recalled the 60-year-old.

Sarah mentioned that she “approved” of the idea and later Michael called Andy who “said yes immediately”.

Elsewhere in the discussion, the actress disclosed what it was like filming with Andy on the show.

“I don't know if there's any footage of the day that he shot, [but] it was really, really, really early in the morning,” she remarked.

Gushing over Andy, Sarah added, “We did a lot of takes. He was very enthusiastic. He was adorable."

Meanwhile, the Watch What Happens Live host played a shoe salesman role in the final season