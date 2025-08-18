King Charles takes key step to stop Andrew, Sarah from causing 'trouble'

King Charles saves monarchy from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson with key move

King Charles made a thoughtful decision for the royal family after receiving threats from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The monarch stopped the Duke and Duchess of York from causing "trouble" with a key move, a royal author claimed during his conversation with Woman’s Day.

Andrew Lownie, who is making it to the headlines after the release of his bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, revealed that the cancer-stricken monarch is not fully evicting the Yorks to avoid risk.

While discussing Andrew's fate in Prince William's reign, the royal commentator shared that the Prince of Wales will get rid of him once he takes over the throne.

However, Lownie believes that the King, who is witnessing the "reputational damage" the Duke of York is causing to the monarchy, might not take any stern decision in his lifetime.

The historian said, "He is also a sick man with more important priorities and doesn’t want family tensions."

"He has realised he cannot evict Andrew from Royal Lodge (while he honours the tenancy), but has cut his financial support. All he can do now is keep his brother out of public sight," Lownie added.

Moreover, the monarch made a strategic plan for Prince Andrew and Fergie. He is keeping the former couple "inside the tent" to keep them on track.

"Both have threatened to write books. [Fergie] has often hinted she – or associates – might spill the beans," which led King Charles to include the former working royals in a few royal gatherings.