King Charles takes key step to stop Andrew, Sarah from causing 'trouble'

King Charles made a thoughtful decision for the royal family after receiving threats from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
The monarch stopped the Duke and Duchess of York from causing "trouble" with a key move, a royal author claimed during his conversation with Woman’s Day.
Andrew Lownie, who is making it to the headlines after the release of his bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, revealed that the cancer-stricken monarch is not fully evicting the Yorks to avoid risk.
While discussing Andrew's fate in Prince William's reign, the royal commentator shared that the Prince of Wales will get rid of him once he takes over the throne.
However, Lownie believes that the King, who is witnessing the "reputational damage" the Duke of York is causing to the monarchy, might not take any stern decision in his lifetime.
The historian said, "He is also a sick man with more important priorities and doesn’t want family tensions."
"He has realised he cannot evict Andrew from Royal Lodge (while he honours the tenancy), but has cut his financial support. All he can do now is keep his brother out of public sight," Lownie added.
Moreover, the monarch made a strategic plan for Prince Andrew and Fergie. He is keeping the former couple "inside the tent" to keep them on track.
"Both have threatened to write books. [Fergie] has often hinted she – or associates – might spill the beans," which led King Charles to include the former working royals in a few royal gatherings.
The Princess of Wales was spotted furniture shopping for her and Prince William's 'much larger' new house
The Duchess of York was reportedly 'vetoed' from living at the Forest Lodge, the new home of the Wales family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive message from expert amid criticism
Prince Harry, Prince William's close pal in tension over upcoming major decision
Duchess of Sussex receives unexpected blow from beloved royal pal
Royal fans receive sad news about King Charles cancer journey
Meghan Markle takes big risk amid fresh competition with Kate Middleton for key tradition
Prince Andrew biographer shares alarming news for royal family in new update