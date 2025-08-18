Sarah Jessica Parker responds to hate-watchers of ‘And Just Like That’

‘And Just Like That’ season 3 finale aired on August 14

Sarah Jessica Parker broke silence on the fact that some people called And Just Like That ‘hate-watch’.

The 60-year-old is unbothered by people’s such views.

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that,” Parker in an interview with The New York Times revealed her candid thoughts. “We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real.”

“I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful,” shared the actress who played the famed Carrie Bradshaw.

The reboot of the Sex and The City began in 2021 circle around the love lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) ‘as they all navigate the next chapter of their lives’.

The show ended after season 3 which Parker mentioned was a decision simply ‘because that’s where the story ended’.

She confessed that there a ‘million ways’ to carry on the show ‘that are easy and familiar and fun’, but she admitted that it would ‘feel exploitative to us’.

“We felt this was the honorable thing to do,” she acknowledged. “It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”