Inside William and Kate’s royal residences ahead of their next move

Palace confirms Wales family to relocate in 2025

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for a new chapter as they plan a move to Forest Lodge later this year giving the family access to three royal residences.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in August 2022 with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis, seven, will soon trade up to a much larger property.

A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to GB News: “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Following the move, the couple will retain access to Kensington Palace in London, their Norfolk country retreat Anmer Hall, and their new Windsor base, Forest Lodge.

Nestled in the heart of Windsor Great Park, the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge is already being described as the family’s “forever home.”

The property offers far more space than Adelaide Cottage, boasting a grand chandeliered ballroom, tennis court, Venetian style windows, and sweeping grounds making it a fitting residence for the future King and Queen.

Their years at Adelaide Cottage were overshadowed by profound challenges, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral shortly after their arrival, and, more recently, the cancer treatments faced by both King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

According to insiders, the Waleses view Forest Lodge as an opportunity to move forward from those memories and begin anew.

Signs of the transition are already visible. Last week, gardeners were busy planting new shrubs while builders worked on renovations at the property. A metal fence with black mesh privacy screens has also been installed at the front.

Forest Lodge, which was last renovated in 2001, is just a few miles from Lambrook School, attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family is said to be personally covering the costs of both the move and rent, ensuring no taxpayer funding is used.

Kate has reportedly been hands-on in preparing the new home. Earlier this summer, she was spotted at a Windsor Estate storehouse browsing surplus royal furniture and antiques. The Sun reported she even selected an impressive 24-seater dining table.

“This house is much larger than Adelaide Cottage,” one source explained. “There is a dining room and drawing room, which require substantial pieces of furniture.”