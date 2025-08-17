Chris Hemsworth hit with another major setback

Chris Hemsworth hits with another setback as his wellness apps has closed its Australia office this week.

The Thor star's fitness app, Centr, has officially closed its Melbourne headquarters and lays off 15 Australian workers, as the company shifts its operations to the United States.

A spokesperson for Centr confirmed to 9News that the “Melbourne office will no longer operate, and only a few Aussie employees will remain on board in remote roles”.

“As Centr continues to scale globally, we've made the strategic decision to consolidate operations in the US to improve operational and geographic efficiency,” said an insider.

“This transition affects 15 roles, with a few team members continuing remotely as part of the US–based team.”

Nick Robinson, Centr's digital general manager, stated that the “company plans to continue to drive towards business goals' through 'streamlining operations” and hiring top talent in the US.

The drastic move came over a year after Chris sold the app for a reported $100 million to HighPost Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Mark Bezos, who is the brother of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, the layoffs raised concerns considering the Avengers actor was seen holidaying in Spain and Ibiza with wife Elsa Pataky and their children in latest weeks.