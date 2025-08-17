Prince Harry, Meghan receive key advice to avoid setbacks in future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to showcase their genuine side to the public in order to avoid future setbacks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their strong comeback in 2025.

The mother-of-two returned to social media with back-to-back announcements about her TV project, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand As Ever and podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

On the other hand, Harry professionally parted ways from his wife and continued working on his charity work.

However, the couple still failed to make a place in people's hearts, especially Britons.

Now, a PR expert, Renae Smith, shared key advice for the Susssexes to make their comeback successful and consistent.

As per Express, he said, "If they want to avoid future flops, they need to get out of their bubble. Right now, their projects feel like they’re made for fans only."

"Harry could lean into humanitarian work again, but it has to come from a genuine place, not like that odd fires thing Meghan did, where she sent band merch to a kid whose house burned and posted a super cringe video of it on Instagram," Renae recalled the pair's move made during the California fire.

The expert asked Harry and Meghan to showcase their "authentic" side in order to resonate with their fans.