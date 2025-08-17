Prince William set to take over amid King Charles concerning health update

Prince William and Princess Kate's time as a future King and Queen seems near after King Charles' concerning medical report came to light.

Recently, Radar Online claimed that the monarch is now "very frail," and he has been spotted several times using a walking stick, not for traditional royal style but for support purposes.

An insider shared that the King "knows the end is coming" amid his ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

"He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels," the source said.

To avoid creating whispers about his declining health, an insider revealed that he keeps "telling everyone" that he is doing fine.

"His health has deteriorated significantly in recent months. The walking stick is more than a traditional accessory for a royal portrait – it's become a necessity," an insider disclosed.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace left the world in shock by announcing King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Since then, he has been undergoing medical treatment.

It has been said that the monarch is leaning on his son, William, and daughter-in-law, Catherine, to take charge of major tasks and royal engagements in order to prepare them for the monarchy.