Palace braces for massive aftershock after Prince Andrew explosive book

The royal family had hardly even recovered from the explosive revelations made in Prince Andrew’s new biography when Palace received another distressing update.

The shamed brother of King Charles has already been ousted by the royals following his slew of scandals, when a blistering biography by historian Andrew Lownie threatened to completely sink the reputation of the royals.

Previous sources revealed that the Palace had tried to stop the publication of the book but that never happened. The book details not only Andrew’s Epstein scandal which led him to lose his royal titles and patronages, but also his many debaucheries and his unacceptable behaviour towards staff.

Following the release of the book last week, Lownie is fully prepared to launch another book, which will paint the “full picture” of Andrew.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York told Mail on Sunday that many friends of the disgraced Duke of York have come to him “in droves” with more revelations suffice to write an “entirely new book”.

“The amazing and astonishing thing that’s happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew,” Lownie told the outlet.

“Those who felt they couldn’t speak to me before have now changed their mind or have realised they’ve been covering things up for him out of misplaced loyalty,” he continued. “A lot of respectable people who declined to be involved in the book are now coming forward, keen to unload the secrets they’ve been keeping for all these years.”

The author noted that his book has to be “substantially rewritten from start to finish” and it should be done in time for the paperback release next summer.

“I think my book really broke the inertia surrounding Prince Andrew,” the author remarked.