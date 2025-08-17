Meghan Markle steps back from key position amid Harry's challenging times

The real reason behind Meghan Markle's silence in Prince Harry's Sentebale row has been unveiled by a royal expert.

For the unversed, the Duke of Wales left the world in shock by parting ways with a charity he founded alongside Prince Seeiso, helping struggling children and adults with HIV and AIDS diagnoses.

The chairwoman of the charity made serious accusations against the former working royal, raising eyebrows among the public.

However, the Commission called out both parties for publicly attacking each other, affecting the donations for charity.

Amid the drama, fans noted that Meghan, Harry's better half, was silent.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's key decision, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "This is a very sensitive issue all round. Sentebale was Harry’s charity from the start, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso."

In conversation with the Mirror, she added, "The allegations of misogyny and misogynoir - both discounted by the charity commission - make this an even more sensitive issue for Meghan to become involved with."

Jennie called Meghan "wise" for stepping back and letting her husband handle it. The royal commentator added, "I’m sure she has supported and comforted him in private, and I think Harry will completely understand that it’s not her place to get involved in a public row with his charity."