Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's secret coffee meeting revealed

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, recently had a coffee meeting with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The purpose of their get-together? For Bianca to seek advice on how to "calm Ye down" amid his ongoing controversial behaviour.

According to Heat World, the two women met up, and "Bianca confided about some of the problems she and Kanye have been having."

It's no secret that the rapper has been in the news for a series of erratic and controversial actions, and it seems his current wife is seeking guidance from the one person who knows him best.

Insiders claim that the SKIMS mogul, a mother of four, offered to act as a peacemaker between Bianca and Kanye.

The "mole" who shared the information said, "She asked for tips about how to calm him down and offered to play peacemaker between Kim and Kanye so they can hopefully figure out a more respectful and less chaotic co-parenting dynamic."

This move suggests a potential shift from a tense relationship to a more collaborative one for the sake of their family.

Despite past public clashes, the "bird" explained that Bianca has always held a high regard for the reality star.

"Bianca has always had the utmost respect towards Kim, even if they’ve clashed in the past over how she dressed in front of the kids and the way she’s shamelessly copycatted her style."

The tipster believes this respect has resonated with Kim, who is now seeing Bianca in a "whole new light."

The source also pointed out that Bianca has a lot to gain from this new alliance.

"And let’s face it, there’s no question Bianca will benefit from her support if she does finally pull the trigger and divorce Kanye," the informant added.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in 2022, and their marriage has been a frequent topic of speculation, with persistent rumours of a potential divorce.