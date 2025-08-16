Kate Middleton shares heartfelt update after major Palace announcement

Kensington Palace released a special update on behalf of Princess Kate after it made a life-changing announcement for the Wales family Friday.

The future king and queen along with their children are set to move out of their Adelaide Cottage and move into their ‘forever home’, Forest Lodge, which is currently undergoing humble restorations.

Kate Middleton had previously expressed her love for nature and how it had been an crucial element in her healing process during her cancer treatment last year. As the name suggests and per the sources, the Windsor property is surrounded by greenery.

Following the big news, the Prince and Princess of Wales official page shared an update seemingly aligning with their decision to move.

Sharing a short film, directed by Will Warr, was shared by the Royal Ballet School, expressing their gratitude to Kate for conceptualising the summer film.

“Celebrating Mother Nature and the spirit of summer through movement and dance,” the message read. “A heartfelt thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for inviting us to be part of this beautiful film.”

The video came after Princess Catherine revealed that she was working on a nature-themed series, offering a reflective exploration of healing and connection.

Narrated by Kate herself, these shorts are filmed across locations like Sheffield, North Wales, Anglesey, and the southern coast. There are more parts anticipated to release over the course of the next few months.

The footage in the latest video shows young girls running across the forest and performing an impressive ballet routine.

It delicate and graceful moves of the young ballerinas, prancing around in the sun, accentuates the beauty of nature. The laughter and the energy becomes almost infectious for the viewer.

In response, Kensington Palace reposted the video on its social media.