Jonas Brothers WEIRD dressing room habit revealed

Jonas Brothers shared rare insight into their routine and habits that they follow during the tour.

The musical trio in an exclusive interview with Eater shared that all three make sure to keep their dressing rooms stocked with particular foods and snacks.

"This is nostalgic for us," Joe shared with the interviewer in the clip published August 15, "but we all have, in our separate dressing rooms, ants on a log."

The kids' lunchbox delicacy includes ‘celery, usually peanut butter—but, almond butter—with raisins on top.’

On the other hand, there is also 'a pretty good coffee set-up' as well as a 'bottle of 1942 Tequila' and 'some Coors Lights' as Sophie Turner’s ex believes in a good balance of ‘healthy and unhealthy snacks’.

Kevin makes sure to keep stuff stacked for his entire family so that whenever they show up, there is always food for them.

However, his preferences have changed over time as now he makes sure to keep one healthy snack with him: hummus and a vegetable plate.

The brothers are currently on Greeting From Your Hometown Tour to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers are coming together with Disney for a Christmas comedy movie, titled A Very Jonas Christmas.