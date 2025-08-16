Kylie Minogue sends support to Taylor Swift amid new album backlash

Taylor Swift receive praises from Showgirl Kylie Minogue after backlash

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of Showgirl and the artwork, which irked some fans due to the major similarities to Kylie Minogue's Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour style.

Fans expressed their displeasure on social media as they compared the two albums, criticising Swift for copying the concept.

In the new album's thumbnail images, Swift dons a 1920s-style bejewelled headdress and bodysuit encrusted with diamonds.

Comparing the two pop icons, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Kylie is the one and only showgirl! No shade to Taylor but Kylie is the ultimate."

Another said, "There's only one Showgirl and that's Kylie!!"

While a third person stated, "There is only one Showgirl and that's our Kylie."

However, the Australian singer-songwriter had a different point of view while responding to the claims. Instead of accusing the Lover singer she lauded Swift's new era through an Instagram post.

She uploaded a carousel post of herself sporting a burlesque-inspired showgirl attire, with caption, "When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!!"

"Awww. Showgirl life is 'a thing', multi-dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle [sparkle heart]," she continued, "respect and admiration to all my fellow hard working Showgirls."

Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour went down from March to May 2005, when the run of shows was cancelled early due to Minogue's breast cancer diagnosis. The following year, she resumed a reworked version of the string of concerts, billed as Showgirl: Homecoming Tour.

Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is slated for release on October 3.