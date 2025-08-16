Bianca Censori makes another bold appearance despite Kim Kardashian's warning

Bianca Censori once again turned heads during a lunch date with her husband Kanye West at a busy family restaurant on Thursday.

The 30 year old model wore a revealing blue camisole with thin straps and tiny micro shorts, making her outfit the talk of the day.

The couple stopped at Denny’s for a quick meal before heading to a nearby cinema to watch Zach Cregger’s mystery horror film Weapons. While Censori chose a daring style, West stayed fully covered in a zipped hoodie and black sweatpants.

Their outing came shortly after the release of a dramatic teaser for In Whose Name?, a documentary filmed over six years showing West’s life behind the scenes. In the trailer, viewers saw tense moments with his ex wife Kim Kardashian, who was in tears during a heated argument.

However, West was also heard saying that he would rather be dead than take medication for his bipolar diagnosis. Earlier this year, he said the diagnosis was wrong and that he actually been diagnosed with autism.

Earlier, reports claimed that Kardashian warned Censori not to wear bold clothes in front of her children. Still, Censori appeared cheerful, walking ahead of West in kitten heels as they left the diner.

The lovebirds wore matching silver wedding bands, showing they were still strong as a couple.

Married since December 2022, the two kept their time in public short. West pulled his hood over his head to avoid attention, while Censori confidently took the driver’s seat of their car.