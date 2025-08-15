Amanda Holden's stunning holiday photos prove beauty runs in family

Amanda has two daughter Lexi 19, and Hollie, 13

Amanda Holden looked youthful for her age as she posed on the beach with her lookalike daughters during their family holiday to Corfu this week.

The Britain's Got Talent star, 54, looked like a true diva as she shared stunning pictures with her teenage daughters on the Greek Island on Instagram.

Amanda has two daughter Lexi 19, and Hollie, 13, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughe.

She penned to fans: 'And then there were 3---just for a day or so...'

For the lovely beachside photos, Amada wore a white sheer summer dress, while Hollie opted for a minidress and Lexi stunned in two-piece matching set.

In another picture, the glamorous trio posed in a line at their luxury hotel.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to share love and compliments, with one writing: 'Beautiful photo of three beautiful girls.'

Another commented: 'You all look amazing.'

Notably, Lexi has already stepped into the showbiz world, signing with Storm Model Management when she turned 16.

Amanda previously teased her daughter after she was spotted on in intimate outing with her boyfriend, where they kissed a kiss.