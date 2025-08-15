Palace issues statement after William, Kate's message on VJ Day

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles III's important statement after Prince William and Kate Middleton's heartwarming message to Britons on VJ Day.

King Charles III's office shared an iconic photo of celebration after freedom to the royal family's official Instagram, stating: "This VJ Day, we remember all those who fought for our freedom over 80 years ago."

The royal family's post comes hour after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their heartwarming tribute to VJ Day heroes for their unmatched sacrifices.

William and Kate, are said to be missing VJ Day service, wrote: "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served."

"Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific. We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C."

Earlier, the King issued a public message for Princess Anne, who's celebrating her 75th milestone birthday on August 15. The royal family has made multiple social media posts to mark the occasion.