Britons give final verdict on Prince Andrew ahead of William's reign

Prince Andrew, who fully stepped back from the public duties amid his ongoing scandals, has received fresh blow from the people of the UK.

According to a new report, the majority of Britons would support stripping the Duke of York of his titles and royal status.

Two-thirds of Brits back Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew's remaining royal titles being stripped, a new poll has shown.

Research has found that 67 per cent of the public would back Andrew's Duke title being removed. They also demand to strip him of his status as a prince.

The new survey comes as a damning biography of the disgraced Duke and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, delved into his private life, blasting the Duke as a "useful idiot" and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein.

The book also alleged the Duke of using taxpayer-funded overseas trade trips for private business and accepting questionable gifts and loans from wealthy associates.

Three years ago, 62 per cent of people thought Andrew's York title should be removed - meaning there has been a jump of five percentage points in those who would back the move amid the book's allegations.

It also comes just days after a separate YouGov survey found that just five per cent of Brits have a positive view of the late Queen's second son.

However, legislation would be required by Parliament to stop him from using the style and strip Andrew of his Duke of York title.

His birthright to be a prince, as the son of a monarch, could only be removed if a Letters Patent were issued by the King to strip his brother of the title.

Andrew stopped using his style of His Royal Highness following his disastrous Newsnight interview, but it could be removed entirely by a Letters Patent.

King Charles III's younger brother stepped away from his public role in 2019 amid the furore over his friendship with convicted billionaire paedophile Epstein.

The Duke is reportedly being advised to remain in the UK and avoid any appearance that could reignite public fury.

Palace insiders previously revealed that heir to the British throne William is laying down “non-negotiable rules” for his uncle Andrew to finally end the “destructive dysfunction”.

mean while, The monarch has also reportedly given William his blessings to take all the decision to protect the monarchy.

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by the late Queen Elizabeth after his sexual assault case and his questionable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.