Niall Horan feels 'uneasy' about returning to 'The Voice' season 28

'Night Changes' singer previously featured as coach in season 23 and 24

One Direction star Niall Horan has finally returned to coach season 28 of The Voice.

The 31-year-old has been a part of the show two-times in season 23 and 24 as a mentor.

Now that he is back for the new season, Horan feels that it is a “nerve-wrecking experience” this time.

A video has been posted by his fellow coach Michael Bublé in which he spoke about re-joining the other coaches in the upcoming season.

The Slow Hands singer also featured in the video in which he shared the one thing he regrets this time.

In the clip, the Irish singer added, “Yeah, you know, I’m coming back as a coach. I took a year out to go on tour, and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back.”

“It’s a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I’m not sure if anyone’s going to want to be on my team,” said Niall in the video while Michael encouraged fans to be nice to This Town alum in the comment section.

Horan confessed that he wishes he would not have taken a year out “because I would have just been on a roll, but it is nerve-wracking, you know? It’s not easy.”

The Voice season 28 is set to premiere in September 2025.