Taylor Swift reveals exclusive details about 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, where she'll discuss her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 13, at 7:00 P.M. ET, and fans are eagerly awaiting exclusive details about the album.

What to expect from the episode

While the exact content remains under wraps, fans are hoping to get a first look at the tracklist, details about the theme and concept of the album, and possibly even the official release date.

Given Swift's history of embedding clues in her announcements, listeners should be on the lookout for subtle hints and Easter eggs.

Album details

- Album title: The Life of a Showgirl

- Release date: Not officially confirmed, but pre-orders are available with products shipping before October 13, 2025

- Pre-order formats: Vinyl, CD with a double-sided poster, and cassette

Where to watch or listen

The full episode of New Heights featuring Taylor Swift will be available in multiple formats:

- Audio Version: Available on major podcast platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts

- Video Version: Premiering on the official New Heights YouTube channel

Speculation and theories

The timing of the episode, August 13 at 7:00 P.M. ET (with some teasers mentioning 7:13 P.M.), seems to nod to Swift's favorite number, 13, fueling fan theories that this episode will contain a major announcement or detailed breakdown of the album.