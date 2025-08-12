Complete details of Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has just revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a surprise announcement on her website and on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce.

The album's release date hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but pre-orders will ship before October 13, 2025.

'The Life of a Showgirl' details

- Album Title: The Life of a Showgirl

- Release Date: Not officially confirmed, but pre-orders will ship before October 13, 2025

- Pre-Order Formats: Vinyl, CD with a double-sided poster, and cassette

Production Team

The album is being produced by Swift's longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, with Swedish conductor Erik Arvinder also contributing.

There's also speculation about potential collaborations with Max Martin and Shellback, based on a new Spotify playlist created by Swift called "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Will Sabrina Carpenter be part of new album?

There's been speculation about Sabrina Carpenter being featured on the album, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the album's tracklist and guest stars.

What's Next?

The Love Story singer will be appearing on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on August 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET, where she might share more details about her new album.