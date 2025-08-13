Brandon Blackstock son breaks silence on his father's death

Brandon Blackstock official cause of death was melanoma

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s son penned an emotional note for his late father after he passed away privately battling with melanoma.

Seth whom the deceased shared with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth Wells took to Instagram Saturday, August 9 to reminisce memories with his ‘best friend’.

“I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids,” the 18-year-old wrote alongside a carousal of throwback photos. “You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend.”

Seth shared heartwarming words expressing his love for the deceased talent manager.

He touched upon how his dad will always be there with him as his spirit will live on.

“You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now but that’s OK with me. There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me,” he added.

“I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time.”

“I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it -love your son Seth,” he concluded the heart-tearing love letter for his father whom he lost, but will never forget.

For the unversed, Blackstock married Ashworth Wells in 1999 before welcoming Seth in 2007. He also shared a daughter Savannah (23) with his ex-partner.

After the pair called it quits, he married Kelly Clarkson in October 2013. However, the two parted ways in 2020 after even years of marriage and welcoming daughter River (11) and son Remington (9).