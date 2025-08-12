Lauren Sánchez ‘heartbroken’ just two months after marriage with Jeff Bezos

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez said ‘I do’ in $50M wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez is feeling ‘heartbroken’ just a month and a half after tying the knot with Bezos.

One might guess that it might have something to do with her new life as ‘Mrs. Bezos’, but it isn’t.

The licensed pilot is emotional because she has reached a major parenting milestone.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram Story to share her bittersweet moment.

The former Good Day L.A. anchor’s 19-year-old went off to college August 11.

"Eighteen years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners ... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet," Emmy Award-winning journalist wrote over a photo of her son setting up his dorm room. “A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter.”

"Proud, heartbroken, grateful," she added.

David Bowe’s Changes played in the background symbolizing the drastic change their lives are undergoing.

For the unversed, Evans is off to University of Miami to study business.

Sánchez and her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell share Evan and 17—year-old Ella.

She also welcomed now 24-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.