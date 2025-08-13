'Bugonia' actress Emma Stone gives rare glimpse into life after motherhood

Emma Stone welcomed first child on March 13 Louise Jean

Emma Stone makes honest confession about how motherhood has impacted her life.

The Easy A actress shared in an interview with Vogue published Monday, August 11 about how life and her priorities have changed since she welcomed her daughter Louise Jean in 2021.

“There’s nothing I feel luckier about,” said the 36-year-old gushing with love for 4-year-old. “She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

She revealed to the outlet that her child has changed how she sees her work now.

“It’s streamlined everything,” The Amazing Spiderman star stated emphasizing how she now chooses any project carefully understanding how much time it would require from her because that would mean the time away from Jean.

“It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything.”

The La La Land alum pointed out that having Jean in her life has not taken away anything from her acting; it has rather strengthened her skills as she has a wider range of emotions that she can feel.

“I do think it unlocks different things,” she stated. “I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded.”

For the unversed, Stone has recently shocked her fans for her drastic hair transformation that she underwent for her role in upcoming movie Bugonia.

The actress went bald for the film which is set to premiere in October, 2025.