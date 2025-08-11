Joe Jonas fuels 'Camp Rock 3' buzz with surprise Demi Lovato reunion

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato sent fans into a frenzy by fueling the Camp Rock sequel amid ongoing buzz.

On Sunday night, August 10, Demi, who briefly dated Joe in 2010, shocked everyone by appearing on the stage at the Jonas Brothers concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Heart Attack songstress performed This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam along with the three brothers on the MetLife Stadium stage during the opening night of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

In addition, the Sucker vocalist and Lovato, who recently tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, thrilled fans with a backstage video of the two lip-syncing to Wouldn’t Change a Thing from their 2010 movie.

This unexpected reunion of the four co-stars came hot on the heels of swirling rumours that they are all set to return for a third Camp Rock movie.

However, it only remains a dream for the fans of the franchise as Disney has not announced any Camp Rock 3 news yet.

The Disney Channel Original Movie, starring Demi, 32, Joe, 35, Nick, 32, and Kevin, 37, premiered in June 2008. It became a commercial hit for the four leads, launching them into the global stardom.

The original film follows a teenage girl who desperately wants to spend her summer in a rock camp, but the only way she can get in is by working in the kitchen.

When a teen pop star overhears her singing, he sets out to find the girl behind the voice.