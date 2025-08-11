Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo responds to chatter about their marital status

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo have sparked separation rumours

Jelly Roll’s partner Bunnie Xo seemingly have had enough of the ongoing speculations about the status of her marriage with the Save Me singer.

The 45-year-old appeared on Friday, August 8 episode of podcast, Dumb Blonde during which she addressed the rumours.

“Someone said the other day, ‘They used to always be together, and now you never see them together,’” Bunnie mentioned.

She lifted the curtain on the lack of appearance of the two as a couple, “I’m like, ‘Do you guys not know that for the past six months [that] I’ve been trying to make a baby?’”

“My husband has to work to f***ing bring home the bacon,” Bunnie shared in exasperation about the dynamics of their marriage and the roles the two have adopted in their relationship.

“Luckily, I get the luxury of working from home. He doesn’t. He has to make appearances, but I literally have been on IVF meds for f***ing six months and going through heartbreak and f***ing so much s***,” she unveiled about her IVF journey with the country star.

Bunnie (real name Alyssa DeFord) shared, “That’s why you haven’t seen me [because] mama’s about to pop out. I gotta remind them. I might even do a sexy photoshoot and piss off all the f***ing [haters],”

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in 2016. They do not have any children together, but Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) has two children from previous relationships.