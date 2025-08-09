Pete Davidson criticizes SNL50 audience: ‘Terrible”

Pete Davidson takes a dig at SNL50 audience

Pete Davidson returned to the Saturday Night Live for 50th anniversary special in February; he wasn’t impressed with the audience.

The actor-comedian appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers August 7 when he shared with the host Seth Meyers. "As you know from SNL40—terrible audience."

Davidson gave an explanation to this phenomenon, "It's a terrible audience 'cause it's just famous people, and famous people only like themselves."

The 31-year-old reiterated when the audience at Meyer’s show burst out laughing, "It's true! I'm guilty of this!"

He also expressed how he felt being seated next to the legendary Meryl Streep.

“Meryl rules," he gushed over the Devil Wears Prada actress. "In typical SNL fashion, they don't tell you anything. You don't even know what's going on. I get to my seat and I just look and I’m like, ‘This can’t be right.’ And it was Meryl Streep."

The Home actor continued, "I just sat down and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that I’m sitting next to you. You’re the best.’"

"She was very nice," Pete praised her for her humble response. "She was just like, 'No, no, no.'"

For the unversed, Davidson is experiencing the best time of his life as he shared the news that his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child.