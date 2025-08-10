Kourtney Kardashian claps back at fresh pregnancy talk

Kourtney Kardashian once again addressed rumours about her being pregnant, making it clear that she was not expecting another baby.

Just weeks earlier, the reality star responded to similar speculation after posting swimsuit photos from a trip to Italy. This time, the comments appeared under a series of photos from her family’s holiday in Idaho on August 8.

One follower wrote, “Rumors have it that you’re pregnant Kourtney.”

Kourtney replied with humour saying, “Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs.”

The Kardashians star shares 20-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker with her husband Travis Barker. She is also mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

The reality star is also a stepmother to Travis’ children Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

This was not the first time the Television star shut down pregnancy talk as back on July 17, she commented under another post, explaining, “breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby.”

Kourtney has been open about embracing her postpartum body and enjoying life without rushing into intense fitness routines, as she even encouraged new mothers to focus on themselves rather than society’s expectations.