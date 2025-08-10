Jennifer Aniston turns heads with growing romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, legendary actress who has been reportedly unlucky in love, now appeared to be glowing as her romance with Jim Curtis continued to capture attention.

The Friends star has been quietly spending more time with the wellness expert, sparking more buzz than ever among her fans.

Whispers about the lovebirds began after they were seen enjoying a sunny getaway in Mallorca earlier in the summer.

Surrounded by friends and keeping a relaxed profile, Aniston and Curtis shared moments that hinted at more than friendship. Observers noted that the ease and comfort between them, with the actress looking happier than she has ever been.

However, the two were introduced through mutual friends and started out with casual conversations that quickly became more regular. Curtis' grounded personality and focus on self improvement appeared to be a refreshing change for Aniston, who often keeps her personal life guarded.

According to some close sources, the actress felt calm and at peace around him and that the relationship was "developing naturally without pressure."

On August 4, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis dined with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in New York. Aniston wore a white sundress, while Curtis, who struggled to walk and used a cane, left early for the car.

While addressing their growing romance and friendship, one insider revealed, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual.”