Rita Ora clashes with neighbours over plans for luxury gym at mansion

Rita Ora found herself in a clash with her neighbours after she revealed plans to add a luxury gym to the garden of her £7.5 million Grade II-listed London home.

The 34-year-old singer wanted to create a high-tech workout space in her mansion's courtyard, complete with modern equipment and sleek design. But people living nearby were far from impressed.

A group of neighbours reportedly came together to object to the project, saying that it could ruin the peace of the area.

They feared that the new gym would bring loud music, artificial lighting and a loss of privacy, especially if the planned glass doors were opened. However, some even warned it could have led to arguments, noise complaints and legal trouble.

Meanwhile, others said the building work could have disturbed local wildlife, including squirrels and foxes.

The situation quickly turned tense, with locals determined to stop the plans. The For You hitmaker's team did not publicly respond to the complaints at the time.

The drama came while Rita was busy with her music career, as she recorded new song called Joy for the Netflix dating series Love Is Blind UK.

The track was about finding happiness and was released as a special single separate from her new album.