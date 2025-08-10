Justin Bieber shares ‘heartfelt’ moment with baby Jack

Justin Bieber thrills fans with recent post

Justin Bieber offered a glimpse into his bond with his son, Jack Blues, ahead of the toddler’s first birthday.

The 31-year-old singer, who shares his 11-month-old with his wife Hailey Bieber, gave fans a sneak peek into his preparations for Jack's special day.

On Saturday, August 9, the Baby hitmaker posted a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring selfies with his little one.

In the first slide, the STAY singer looks surprised as Jack playfully hides the camera with his feet in the air.

The post also included adorable photos of Bieber kissing Jack on the head, showing off the boy’s long golden hair.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section, leaving heartwarming messages.

One fan wrote, “I’m so happy to see Justin just being a father.”

This post comes shortly after the Never Say Never hitmaker and the Rhode founder were spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

During their visit to the Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi, Hailey wore a long-sleeved black minidress, while Bieber opted for his SKYLRK brand.

On professional front, the Beauty and a Beat singer released his seventh studio album Swag on Friday, July 11.

For the unversed, Bieber and the beauty mogul welcomed their son Jack on August 22 last year.