David Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn amid family drama

David Beckham is seemingly making an attempt to heal his relation with son Brooklyn amid the family's reported feud.

Rumours of a rift began circulating online after Brooklyn and wife, Nicola Peltz, failed to attend David's 50th birthday party.

Amid the speculation, the 50-year-old football legend recently hit the like button to Brooklyn's recent Instagram reel-hinting at an effort to mend the rift with his eldest son.

The clip showed Brooklyn cuddling tow adorable dogs as he addressed his followers. This sweet gesture from David comes after his wife, Victoria also recently extended a similar olive branch to her son.

For the context, Brooklyn and Nicola recently renewed their wedding rows after three years of marriage.

The couple originally tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for three years.

According to People magazine, the event was about "honoring the love and commitment they've built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever."

Their relationship began in October 2019 and they made it Instagram official in January 2020. Just seven months later, Brooklyn proposed to Nicola.

Brooklyn often shares affectionate moments with Nicola, most recently posting about their motorbike venture, captioning: 'My whole world. I will love you forever. I always choose you baby.'