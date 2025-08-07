Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis heats up in New York City

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, are taking their romance to the Big Apple.

The couple was spotted leaving their hotel separately on Wednesday afternoon in New York City, with Aniston joining her close friend Jason Bateman and his daughters, Francesca and Maple, for lunch.

The Friends star, 56, wore an all-black outfit for the outing, while Curtis, 49, was seen earlier in the day sporting a yellow button-down shirt and jeans. He walked with a cane, having previously spoken about his health struggles, including a serious nerve condition and IBS.

The couple's relationship was first revealed last month when they were spotted on vacation in Spain, where they shared intimate moments on a yacht with friends, including Jason Bateman and Amy Schumer.

According to sources, Aniston and Curtis have been dating casually for a few months after being introduced by mutual friends. Aniston was reportedly familiar with Curtis' work as a hypnotherapist and life coach, having read his book and followed him on social media.

Their connection seems to be built on shared interests in self-help and wellness.

Despite their public appearances, the couple seems to be keeping their relationship relatively low-profile. They were seen exiting their hotel separately, but sources close to the couple confirm they're enjoying each other's company.

"Jim is very different from anyone she's dated before," a source told People magazine. "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone, as long as it feels right."

Aniston's romance with Curtis marks her first public relationship since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux.

Sources claim she's currently in a "very good place" - grounded, fulfilled, and happy. With Curtis by her side, Aniston seems to be embracing this new chapter in her life.