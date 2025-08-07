MGK sparks heated debate with 'eating disorder' confession

MGK shocks friends with bizarre meal breakdown

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, has unleashed a flood of extreme reactions after revealing shocking details about his eating habits.

In a recent interview, the rapper, real name Colson Baker, spilled the beans on his daily diet, confessing that he often fasts and mostly survives on water with cigarettes and coffee as his daily staples.

His minimalistic approach to eating has ignited widespread concern and curiosity. Not only was the group of friends with whom he shared this routine were shocked, but social media users were also freaked out upon his candidly shared unconventional routine.

One user commented, "Today I learned MGK has an eating disorder," while another declared, "Hey, just so you’re aware—this is 100% an eating disorder."

A third chimed in, saying, "Bro is describing anorexia," and a fourth offered a humorous take, adding, "MGK explains why he has no muscle."

In the video posted by HipHop-N-More, the Rap Devil hitmaker was asked if he "don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded," to which he responded yes.

The Bad Things chart topper explained that his few weekly meals often consist of bone broth cooked with kimchi and sauerkraut to replenish the good bacteria lost during his frequent water fasts.

In addition to relying on bone broth, Korean pickles, and caffeine, MGK, 35, also mentioned occasionally drinking celery juice and coconut water.