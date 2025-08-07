Nicole Kidman’s daughter shares two ‘big rules’ set by her celebrity parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose has recently shared two “big rules” her family imposed on her before she made her way into the entertainment industry.

The model opened up about a strict set of guidelines that she and her younger sister Faith Margaret have to follow set by their parents in an exclusive interview with Nylon.

“The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16,” she told the outlet.

Oscar winner’s daughter pointed out that the second rule is “school always has to come first”.

Sunday mentioned that at first, she hated these rules, but now “I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset”.

This is why the country musician’s daughter wanted to continue her education while pursuing a modelling career side by side.

“I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college,” stated the 17-year-old.

Reflecting on her future plans, Sunday added, “Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was five, so I hope I’m able to study that in college.”

Meanwhile, Sunday, who made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2024, explained she always wanted to be recognised by her work and not because of her famous parents.

“When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is,” concluded the model.