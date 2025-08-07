Selena Gomez finally confirms her wedding, reflects on Taylor Swift friendship

Selena Gomez has recently reflected on her friendship with Taylor Swift, her mental health and upcoming wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco in a new interview.

The Only Murders in the Building actress made an appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss where Selena confirmed her upcoming wedding with Benny, whom she met when she was only 16.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” gushed the former Disney star.

Elaborating on why they are taking long to tie the knot, Selena told the podcast host, “It’s just there’s so much kind of happening at the moment with he’s working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish.”

However, the actress added she has “really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena shared insight into her close bond with Cruel Summer singer.

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. We dated, I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And we were young,” recalled the 32-year-old.

Selena revealed that she was 15 and Taylor was about 18 and it was the “crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up”.

“I believe Love Story was the first song” Taylor had ever played her and it wasn’t released yet,” continued the Emilia Perez actress.

Selena instantly thought this is one of the most beautiful songs ever and therefore, at that age “we became best friends, bonded over the breakup”.

“We just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after and here we are now 16 years later,” stated the singer and actress.

Meanwhile, Selena was among the few celebrities who came forward and talked about mental health struggle.

When asked how she deals with mental health condition, the actress clearly said, “I just believe in therapy.”

“I’m on medication and I feel really lucky that I’m in the position that I’m in now and I believe in all of that,” she concluded.