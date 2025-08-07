Suki Waterhouse gives rare glimpse of daughter

Suki Waterhouse shared an adorable snapshot with her daughter, whose name has not been publicly announced yet.

Days before kicking off her much anticipated tour on August 13, the 33-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, posting a series of random pictures and a video of herself singing.

Among other solo mirror selfies and full pictures of the Daisy Jonas & The Six star, one image on the third slide stole fans’ hearts.

It was a sweet snap of the mother-daughter duo, with the Good Looking singer touching heads with her one-year-old daughter.

The photo was taken from an angle that revealed only the child’s forehead and hairstyle, keeping her face out of view.

The pair were twinning with their blonde locks. While the mother-of-one's tresses flowed freely, the baby's hair was tied into neat pigtails adorned with a white ribbon clips.

Fans were in awe of the duo and quickly swarmed the comments section with lovely reactions.

One user wrote, "THE THIRD PHOTO I DIE." Another commented, "OMGGG BABYYY WATERHOUSE [red heart emoji]."

A third admirer gushed, :THE PIGTAILS IM SOBBING," followed by a fourth, writing, "baby’s pigtails are the cutest. [red heart emoji]."

A fifth chimed in, saying, "Babies hair with the bows aww [loved up, hands forming heart, baby girl and red ribbon emoji]."

Waterhouse welcomed her daughter with Twilight star Robert Pattinson in March 2024. They confirmed the delightful news weeks later, with the mother sharing a photo of her newborn baby on social media.