George Clooney gushes over Adam Sandler for ‘Jay Kelly’

Adam Sandler and Adam Sandler star together in Netflix’s upcoming comedy ‘Jay Kelly’

Adam Sandler is stepping away from his signature goofy charm to show off a deeper, more emotional side in his upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly.

The comedy-drama, directed by Noah Baumbach, is already creating buzz ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, and it’s drawing attention not just for its story, but for Sandler’s performance.

George Clooney, who stars in the film alongside Sandler, recently opened up about working with the actor and the surprising depth he brings to the role.

“This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is,” Clooney told Vanity Fair.

“I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.’”

Known mostly for his work in broad comedies, Sandler has occasionally taken on more serious roles, like his acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems.

Clooney acknowledged that contrast, adding, “Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that. He’s not just a good comedian.”

In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays the title character, a man on a whirlwind journey through Europe alongside his manager, Ron, played by Sandler. The story dives into themes of reflection, legacy, and human connection as both men face the consequences of their past decisions and relationships.

The film is Baumbach’s fourth collaboration with Netflix and was co-written with Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the cast.

Joining Clooney and Sandler is a stacked ensemble including Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Isla Fisher, Louis Partridge, and Charlie Rowe.

Jay Kelly is set to premiere in theaters on November 14, before arriving on Netflix on December 5. With early praise already rolling in, the film looks to highlight not just a touching story, but a fresh side of Adam Sandler that audiences may not expect.