Katy Perry fans hunt for Justin Trudeau at latest Toronto show

Katy Perry fans were on the lookout for her rumoured love interest Justin Trudeau during the pop star’s latest show.

On Tuesday, August 5, the Roar singer performed at her first show in Toronto as part of her latest stop during Lifetimes tour. But instead of all eyes being on her, concertgoers were busy scanning the crowd for a glimpse of the former Prime Minister of Canada.

Since the 53-year-old politician attended the pop star’s show last month with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, fans were hopeful he might make another appearance at her latest concert in the major Canadian city.

Some social media users even took to TikTok, sharing videos of a private box they strongly believed would be where the political personality might appear if he attended the concert.

"Who wants to bet he'll show up at the Toronto show???" an admirer wrote to start an online poll.

A netizen noted playfully, "Bro must be DOWN BAD if he’s willing to go to lifetimes concert," referring to Trudeau and Perry’s alleged romance.

"Imagine getting good seats at a concert and you see a former head of state just hanging out to support his new girlfriend," another wrote.

Perry, 40, sparked romance rumours with Trudeau when they were spotted dining together in Montreal last month after she ended her nine-year-long relationship with Orlando Bloom.