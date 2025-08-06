‘Emotional’ Jack Osbourne honours Ozzy with rare grandkids footage

Jack Osbourne recalls special moments with late father Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, following the legendary singer’s tragic passing.

The 39-year-old media personality, youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, honoured the rock icon in a touching post.

On Wednesday, August 6, Jack shared a heart-wrenching video of the Crazy Train hitmaker on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional caption.

The clip features throwback photos of Ozzy spending quality time with his grandchildren – Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, Minnie, 7, and Maple, 3.

It also includes childhood images of The Osbournes star and a recent backstage photo from Ozzy’s farewell performance.

The caption of the post read, “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him “Dad”. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

Jack also shared a quote that he felt best described his father.

He penned, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body…but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

He ended his caption by expressing his love for his father, writing, “That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.”

For the unversed, the Prince of Darkness passed away on Tuesday, July 22, shortly after performing his farewell show in Birmingham.