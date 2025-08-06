Beyonce’s mother reveals her daughter not happy with THIS habit

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles has recently revealed her singer daughter is not happy with over sharing about her and her grandchildren on social media.

The matriarch made an appearance on latest episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson on August 4 where she gushed about Beyonce as well as her granddaughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

“I just think about how blessed we are to be passionate about something and for it to come to life like that,” said the 71-year-old.

However, Tina told the podcast hosts that she never takes it for granted while talking about her daughter’s stardom.

The pop icon’s mother explained that she often gets “excited” to see her daughter perform on stage.

This time Tina enjoyed a lot because her granddaughters also joined on stage during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Tina revealed that she couldn’t help but posted a ton of pictures and videos of the performances, even though her daughter doesn't like it.

“I post twenty five videos, and then I get a call and Beyonce will be like, ‘Mama, can you not post so much? Like c’mon now, when are you ever going to stop posting? You’re doing too much,’” recalled the matriarch on the podcast.

Meanwhile, Tina added, “I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted, it’s still really exciting for me.”