Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put marital crisis rumours to rest: Watch

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the power couple known for their low-key romance, recently put on a display of affection that has left fans talking.

The actors were spotted at the Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, where they shared a spontaneous and romantic moment that seemed to silence rumors of a marital crisis.

The couple attended the Into the Millennium show at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where they sang and danced enthusiastically to the iconic song I Want It That Way.

A video shared on social media captured the intimate moment when Kunis approached Kutcher for a hug, and he responded by taking her by the waist and later holding her face in both hands as they continued singing from their private suite.

The romantic gesture was not the only thing that caught the attention of fans. The couple wore coordinated outfits, showing a complicity that did not go unnoticed by the public.

A concertgoer shared on Instagram: "Ashton Kutcher and the ever lovely Mila Kunis were right behind us. They stole the show with their energy. They were very nice to everyone around them."

The actors have kept a low profile in recent months, leading to speculation about a possible crisis in their relationship.

However, these images seem to belie any conflict. Last month, it was reported that they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to Venice, Italy, which also suggests that their relationship remains strong.

Kutcher and Kunis began dating in 2012 and married in 2015. They met many years earlier when they worked together on the series That '70s Show. They currently share parenting of their two children: Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, eight.