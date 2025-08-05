Jenna Ortega's appearance sparks debate over cosmetic surgery

Jenna Ortega has been at the center of attention due to her recent appearance on the red carpet.

Many social media users have been dismayed by the noticeable changes in her face, sparking rumors about possible cosmetic procedures.

The Wednesday famed star's recent appearance has raised eyebrows, with many speculating about the possibility of a "bichectomy," a surgical procedure that involves removing fat from the cheeks to achieve a more sculpted face.

Some users pointed out that her "cheekbones look sharper" and her "jawline looks slimmer," features that are difficult to achieve with makeup alone.

The speculation about the You alum's appearance has reignited the debate about the consequences of cosmetic surgery and the pressure to conform to certain beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

While some have praised her for taking control of her appearance, others have criticised her for undergoing unnecessary procedures at a young age.

Despite the speculation, Ortega has not made any official statement regarding the rumours about her appearance.

Some fans and beauty specialists have suggested that the change could be due to the use of more structured makeup, specific lighting, or simply the passage of time.

Ortega's case is not an isolated incident, with other celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown facing similar criticism about their appearance.